Bronx

Person dies after getting entangled in cement mixing truck in Bronx

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York | Chopper 4

A person was killed after getting entangled in a cement mixing truck in the Bronx, according to officials.

The deadly incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Grinnell Place between Barry Street and East 156th Street in Hunters Point, FDNY officials said.

There weren't many details immediately available as to what happened or how it transpired, but the FDNY said one person somehow got entangled in the truck's machinery. EMS responded and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The person's name has not yet been released. An investigation is ongoing.

