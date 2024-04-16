New Jersey

Paterson fire displaces dozens of residents

By Adam Harding

Residents of two buildings were displaced by a four-alarm fire in Paterson, New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, according to the city's mayor.

The fire heavily damaged two buildings on 18th Street, video from Chopper 4 showed.

The mayor said 24 residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported and no rescues took place, Mayor Andre Sayegh told NBC New York.

