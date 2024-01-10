Partial wall collapse in Little Italy

Firefighters responded to Little Italy after part of a wall collapsed Wednesday afternoon which left a hole in the side of the building.

The partial collapse of the brick facade is of a building located on Mulberry and Grand streets.

Citizen App video shows that the incident left a hole in the side of the building where one can see inside. A plywood barrier around the building was also damaged when the bricks fell.



There are no reports of anybody being hurt, according to investigators.

The Department of Buildings and Con-Ed have been called in to assess the situation.