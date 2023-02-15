Parents Rally Against Bullying, Demand Changes After Hallway Attack Leads to NJ Teen's Suicide

What to Know More than a dozen bikers added their support Wednesday to the anti-bullying campaign at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey.

More than a dozen bikers added their support Wednesday to the anti-bullying campaign at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey.

When asked what she would ask the district's school board to do if she could speak to them, parent Marisa Ledesma did not mince words.

"Recognize it. Say her name. Recognize the fact that you didn’t do anything for her, and recognize the fact that it is a big problem," she said.

Ledesma will be at Thursday night's school board meeting, along with rally organizer Breana Renda, demanding action of the district, with Renda saying she wants the students, administrators and parents of the bullies held accountable.

It’s a high stakes gamble in a community where new bullying accusations are being uncovered.

Christina Sarni has a hearing impediment that affects her speech for which she was bullied when she was in school.

"If I grew up in this school today, I would have been Adriana. I would have been another number in the book," Sarni said.