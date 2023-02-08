Teen's Suicide Days After NJ School Hallway Attack Sparks Outrage, Student Walkouts

Students at a New Jersey high school are outraged at the administration who they say are dropping the ball on a serious issue: bullying.

The students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township walked out of their classrooms on Wednesday, upset and angry over the suicide death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch. She was found dead at home by her family on Feb. 3 after taking her own life, police said.

Video posted to social media last week showed several students viciously attacking Kuch as she was walking with her boyfriend in a school hallway. Two days later, she took her life at home.

Her father is livid that police weren’t called after the school attack.

"A kid is assaulted with a weapon and their policy is not to call the police or file a report," said Michael Kuch.

On social media, the father wrote that he took his daughter to the police after the incident, adding that if an investigation began then, the videos could have been discovered immediately and taken down.

Speaking about the video, Kuch wrote, "I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter."

He believes that bullying drove his daughter to suicide. Kuch told NBC New York his daughter was taken to a nurse — not the hospital — even though she blacked out and had bruising over much of her body.

His anger was reflected in the more than 200 students who protested via walkout throughout the school day, skipping class and demanding action. They were looking to draw attention to a pattern of bullying that they say the district is ignoring.

"Adriana took her own life because nobody at the school was able to help or care or step in," said sophomore Roman Valez. "I would actually like to teach the people who bully what they’re actually doing and how it affects."

Another student said he wanted those involved in the hallway attack "criminally charged because some girl killed herself because of their actions."

Rather than demanding they go back to class, parents were seen supporting their children.

"I’m so proud of them, the school can finally see that something needs to be done," said Denise Valez.

The demonstration didn’t end until the school day did. Local pizzeria owner Tony Fevola brought some pies with a strong message of support inside, but police wouldn't let him cross to the line of kids.

The support from the students was appreciated by Adriana’s father, who thinks he knows what led to his daughter's death.

"I do know why it happened: Because the two girls didn’t like each other for a couple of years, and she had been threatening my daughter online," said Kuch.

Adriana seemed to have been an especially loved student. A neighbor shared video from last summer when a daughter appeared to be drowning in her backyard pool — that's when Adrianna jumped in to save the little girl.

"She was like a daughter to me, she was at my house almost every day," said neighbor Roxanne Gattuso.

The school has not issued any comment on the matter so far, only sending home a letter alerting parents to Adriana's death. That's not enough for Kuch, who is demanding justice for his daughter.

"It was a felony assault. They don’t file a report, that’s obstruction of justice," he said. "They’re absolutely refusing to protect our children. Why would anyone want to send their kids there?"

The superintendent had no comment when reached by NBC New York. There also was no comment from the county prosecutor either, but Kuch said he has been told criminal charges are being filed against at least three of the four students involved.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.