9/11

Pandemic Shrinks Annual Run Honoring Fallen Firefighter

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk retraces the footsteps of a firefighter killed on Sept. 11, 2001

Tunnel to Towers
WNBC

The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of an annual run honoring a fallen firefighter, but the firefighter's brother joined a handful of people in walking through the Battery Tunnel on Sunday to honor the memory of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s different this year, obviously, we should have 30,000 plus people running through the tunnel, coming out here, looking at all the banners and the pictures when you come out,” Frank Siller said after walking through the tunnel with Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority officials. “But it’s still just as important.”

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk retraces the footsteps of Siller's firefighter brother Stephen, who was killed at the trade center on Sept. 11, 2001 after running through the tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan in full gear.

News

coronavirus pandemic Sep 26

New York Logs More Than 1,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases; NYC Clusters Continue Rise

NYPD 13 hours ago

Police Rush, Arrest NYC Protesters on West Village Sidewalk

The run is hosted by the foundation Frank Siller created to raise money for wounded veterans and families of fallen first responders.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

9/11battery tunnel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us