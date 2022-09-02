4 Dead, 8 Hurt in Shuttle Flip on Palisades Parkway; Highway Shut for Hours

Four people died and another eight were hurt, some of them severely, when a shuttle van with a dozen aboard flipped over in the center median of New Jersey's Palisades Interstate Parkway early Friday, authorities say.

Highway police responding to a call about a southbound accident in Englewood Cliffs found a mangled Ford cargo van with New York plates flipped on its left side in a wooded area off the span around 1:30 a.m. Several people were trapped, they said.

Emergency crews had to extricate them from the vehicle. Its roof had been shorn off, its back windows smashed, but it wasn't clear how much of the damage happened as a result of the accident and how much may have been part of the rescue effort.

No details on the victims or a possible cause of the single-vehicle accident were immediately available. Police say the four people who died at the scene had suffered severe trauma. Eight victims were taken to hospitals, some with severe head trauma and others with minor complaints, officials said. It wasn't clear how many survivors had life-threatening injuries early Friday.

A multi-agency investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing. The Palisades Parkway was shut down for hours in the area. Get real-time commute updates from all your key transit sources here.

