Pace Closes Student Building for Semester, Citing ‘Disruptive' NYC Collapse Fallout

What to Know Investigators looking into the lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed last week, killing one worker and hurting seven others as concrete floors pancaked atop one another, say initial findings indicate the building's age and number of vehicles on the roof deck factored into the disaster

The Ann Street garage was first constructed in 1925, though didn't gain a certificate of occupancy until 1957; the number of cars on the roof deck and the building are likely contributing factors

Pace University, which evacuated two buildings on the day of the collapse, now says one building will stay closed for the semester because it shares a wall with the garage; demolition is ongoing

The fallout from last week's parking garage collapse in Manhattan continued to mount Monday, with Pace University announcing its Ann Street dorm would stay closed for the rest of the spring 2023 semester due to ongoing demolition.

The university's building at 161 William Street, which houses Pace career services, counseling center, financial aid and other key offices, in addition to classrooms, shares a wall with the five-story garage that collapsed on Tuesday, sending ashy debris clouds into the air as five floors of concrete pancaked down onto one another. It was mid-afternoon.

Pace University evacuated a dormitory adjacent to the 57 Ann Street garage, first built in the 1920s, and a classroom building on the day of the collapse. It canceled evening classes as it assessed its buildings' safety, and while city inspectors have cleared them for use from a structural integrity standpoint, Pace says there are other problems.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The wall it shares with the collapsed garage needs repair work, Pace says.

"This work involves continuous disruptive noise, vibration, and physical obstructions, which will make learning and working in 161 William Street challenging for our community," Monday's statement said.

That means no access to the building for the rest of the spring 2023 semester, Pace says. Classes that would have been held there and college services are still happening, but they're either virtual or in another location. Find info here.

Pace says its representatives continue to meet with NYC’s Office of Emergency Management, first responders, the Department of Environmental Protection and other stakeholders. New information will be released as relevant.

The shocking scene unfolded in the Financial District in the middle of Tuesday afternoon, sending ashy debris clouds into the air on Ann Street as the top floor of the five-story structure caved all the way to the bottom. Screams for help could be heard in one witness video, while footage from a nearby building captured the aftermath of the disaster.

In all, six nearby buildings were under evacuation orders pending inspections, according to city officials.

There are new developments in the parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan that left one man dead and six others injured. Here's what we're learning about the victims and what may have caused the deadly collapse. NBC New York's Myles Miller, Andrew Siff and Gaby Acevedo report.

Manager's Body Recovered

The body of the lone person to lose his life was recovered from the rubble late Wednesday, a 59-year-old man who friends described as a "doll" -- and who managed the five-story Ann Street building that crumbled inward, burying him inside his second-floor office, authorities and sources say.

Crews described a delicate operation and said it was expected to take time to take the building down safely.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has opened an investigation into the collapse of the century-old structure, a spokesperson said, as building inspectors work to pinpoint a cause. Initial findings indicate the age of the building and the number of vehicles parked on the roof deck contributed to the disaster, officials have said.

Enterprise Ann Parking, which operated the garage on Ann Street, said it was cooperating with authorities.

Records filed with the city's Department of Buildings show portions of the 98-year-old building in need of repairs more than a decade ago. In documents drafted in 2010 by the owner of the building and an engineer, there were structural repairs called for, including a "probe steel beam."

Engineers also found a crack on the first-floor column-beam connection.

In addition, buildings records show the owners were cited for failing to maintain the building in a code-compliant manner. They found broken and defective fire stairs that were rotted, with a loose piece of concrete in danger of falling.

The owners of the building have not responded to calls or emails requesting comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press writer Bobby Caina Calvan contributed to this report.

It's been used as a garage since at least the 1920s, and the I-Team focused on a simple question: Who was watching to make sure the aging building was still structurally sound into the 2020s? NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.