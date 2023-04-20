Body Recovered From Manhattan Garage Collapse Rubble; Controlled Demolition Underway

What to Know Investigators looking into the lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed Tuesday, killing one worker and hurting seven others as concrete floors pancaked atop one another, say initial findings indicate the building's age and number of vehicles on the roof deck factored into the disaster

Much of the immediate vicinity stayed shut down Wednesday, and officials expected the investigation to take time, given ongoing concerns about the integrity of the remaining structure; video from what appears to be a nearby building captured the aftermath of the disaster

The Ann Street garage was first constructed in 1925, though didn't gain a certificate of occupancy until 1957; the number of cars on the roof deck and the building are likely contributing factors

The body of the lone person to lose his life in this week's Manhattan parking garage collapse was recovered from the rubble late Wednesday, a 59-year-old man who friends described as a "doll" -- and who managed the five-story Ann Street building that crumbled inward, burying him inside his second-floor office, authorities and sources say.

Investigators have yet to officially identify the victim, but sources confirmed he was Willis Morris, the manager who was reported missing after Tuesday's collapse. A number of other workers were hurt but are expected to recover.

Crews had to remove as many as 90 vehicles scattered on the buckled top deck, amid tons of shattered concrete, to reach Morris. They described a delicate operation, and it was expected to take time to take the building down safely.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has opened an investigation into the collapse of the century-old structure, a spokesperson said, as building inspectors work to pinpoint a cause. Initial findings indicate the age of the building and the number of vehicles parked on the roof deck contributed to the disaster, officials said Wednesday.

Enterprise Ann Parking, which operated the garage on Ann Street, said it was cooperating with authorities.

“This is a tragic event. We are devastated at the loss of one of our long-time employees and our thoughts are with his family and those who were injured in the accident," spokesman Jeremy Zweig said. “We thank all of the first responders who quickly attended to those who were impacted and appreciate their courageous work."

As heavy machinery began demolishing the building and filled the area with thick clouds of dust, some regular customers returned to see if their cars had been retrieved and to pay their respects to Morris.

“Every morning I'd see him," said Ahmed Scott, one of the regulars. “When I was leaving that morning — the last time we saw each other — we smiled, waved at each other. We knew we’d see each other in the afternoon, same place, same time.”

The shocking scene unfolded in the Financial District in the middle of Tuesday afternoon, sending ashy debris clouds into the air on Ann Street as the top floor of the five-story structure caved all the way to the bottom. Screams for help could be heard in one witness video, while footage from a nearby building captured the aftermath of the disaster.

Ann Street Garage Collapse: What Went Wrong?

Two decades ago, city inspectors cited the property owner for failing to properly maintain the building, finding at the time that there were “cracks and defects” in the concrete. A more recent inspection in the fall of 2013 showed no further structural issues, according to an update the Building Department provided Wednesday.

Beginning last year, parking garages in parts of Manhattan were required to undergo structural inspections and file reports with the city by the end of 2023, with additional inspections at least once every six years. City officials said the garage's owners had yet to comply.

“There’s an investigation into exactly what happened here and making sure there’s something we could put in place to prevent something like this from happening,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Theories abounded, and officials said they would consider all potential explanations — including the possibility that the structural integrity of older parking structures might be undermined by today’s heavier SUVs.

The mayor said that could be a matter worthy of investigation.

“We are living in a new environment and we have to constantly analyze and upgrade everything from weight capacity to how many cars can be there," Adams said.

DOB said that in 2009, the garage's owners had been cited for failing to maintain the building because of cracks and defects in concrete. Officials ordered the owner to hire a professional engineer and correct the violations. The owners began complying in January 2010 and filed applications to make structural repairs and install 34 auto lifts.

In November 2011, an inspection found that the interior maintenance was “in good condition.” But city officials said they never received the required certificates of correction for previous violations, even though the owner paid all associated penalties.

In all, six nearby buildings were under evacuation orders pending inspections, according to city officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's been used as a garage since at least the 1920s, and the I-Team focused on a simple question: Who was watching to make sure the aging building was still structurally sound into the 2020s? NBC New York's Chris Glorioso reports.