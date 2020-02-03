Owner Pleads for Return of Beloved Dog Stolen From Brooklyn IKEA

What to Know A dog owner is desperate to locate their four-legged friend after it was apparently stolen by passersby from outside the IKEA store in Red Hook, Brooklyn Saturday at around 6:15 p.m.

A dog owner is desperate to locate their four-legged friend after it was apparently stolen by passersby from outside the IKEA store in Brooklyn.

Wenfei Tong told News 4 that their pet Ana was taken Saturday from outside the well-known furniture chain in Red Hook at around 6:15 p.m.

"Guard/ staff apparently tried to ring me but got the number on the tag wrong, and basically let these people go off with her, and I can’t get a straight answer from anyone about exactly what happened," Tong told News 4, adding they just moved from Alaska and Montana to New York.

"I didn't realize it was so risky to leave a dog unattended in New York," Tong said.

Ana is a rescue from the Blackfoot reservation in Montana. She is described as a slim, blonde shepherd/cattle dog mix, about 38 pounds in weight, with golden eyes and large pointy ears.

According to Tong, Ana was wearing her collar, rabies tag, her name and Tong's number. She is also microchipped -- her number is 982000411139564.

Tong says a police report for a petty felony has been filed and police are going to alert all the police stations in the area and put up signs.

"I’ve also let my vet and shelters know, and have posted on multiple Facebook groups, lost dog sites, Craigslist, local papers," Tong said.

A reward is being offered to anyone who finds Ana, Tong said.. If seen, Tong requests the person to take a picture and tag the picture on Instagram under the tag #stolendogana. Tips on the dog's whereabouts can be sent to News 4 at tips@nbcnewyork.com with the headline STOLEN DOG TIP.

In a comment to News 4, IKEA said the incident is "such sad news."

"The current matter is under police investigation and IKEA will work with them to provide any additional information we may have," IKEA's comment went on to say.