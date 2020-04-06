‘Our 9/11 Moment:’ New York Braces as Nation’s Top Doctor Warns ‘Saddest’ Week Ahead

What to Know New York has reported more COVID-19 cases than China's Hubei province, where the pandemic started; its death toll has climbed above 5,200

New Jersey is the nation's second-most impacted state; the federal government shipped another 500 ventilators there over the weekend

More than 165,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; nearly 5,300 have died, including first responders and children

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of children, of first responders, of health care workers; it has ripped whole chunks from families and taken many friends. The U.S. surgeon general says the upcoming week could be the most tragic yet.

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, it's going to be our 9/11 moment, it's going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives," U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday.

New York, which has seen its death toll climb well above 4,000, is bracing for a week of potentially historic pain. Its leaders are hopeful it may be one of the last in this series.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted in his Sunday briefing a possible plateauing of hospitalizations and deaths that could mean the state, which now counts more than 122,000 COVID-19 cases and at least 4,159 lives lost to it, could be near or at its apex.

At this point, Cuomo said, it's too early to tell exactly where the state is on the "mountaintop." The apex could be here, it could be a few days out -- like everyone else, Cuomo wants to be on the other side of the curve.

"Look, I want this all to be over. It’s only gone on for 30 days, since our first case. It feels like an entire lifetime,” Cuomo said Sunday. "I think we all feel the same. This stresses this country, this state, in a way nothing else has, frankly, in my lifetime."

As of Sunday, more than 40 percent of the 300,000-plus tested in the state to date have been positive, which is well above the national average. Cuomo said two-thirds of the people who have been hospitalized since the start of the crisis have been discharged, but he noted places like Long Island and Westchester County are seeing a spike in hospitalizations as the curve trends out from NYC.

Still, New York City remains the nation's epicenter -- and Mayor Bill de Blasio said in no uncertain terms last week that he expects this week to be far more intense and challenging on every level. To date, the five boroughs have seen 67,551 cases and 2,472 deaths.

For the first time Sunday, most patients were 50 or older (51 percent). The vast majority of fatalities have been people older than 65, though the city added a second child death to its tragic toll over the weekend. The exact age of the child wasn't known, but like the first to die of COVID-19, and like nearly 99 percent of all the city's COVID-19 fatalities, the victim had an underlying condition.

The city has seen a higher rolling hospitalization rate (22 percent of all cases to date) than the state (around 14 percent); half of those patients are 75 or older and 9 percent are children.

New York likely has the number of hospital beds it needs based on projections, Cuomo said Sunday. The USNS Comfort, like the Javits Center field hospital, may now pivot to taking COVID-19 patients -- a spokesperson said at least five patients aboard the U.S. Navy ship had been diagnosed with the disease. Both the Comfort and Javits had been intended to take non-virus patients to offload some of that burden, but as Cuomo has said for days, it's the virus patients, not the others, who have and continued to flood the hospital system.

Answering repeat calls from Cuomo and de Blasio for more federal help, hundreds of army medics arrived in the city over the weekend, as well as much-needed PPE, to help treat patients at city hospitals and field hospitals. A new one is expected to open Monday in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. Tens of thousands of retirees and other professionals have volunteered, and Cuomo signed an executive order allowing medical students to start practicing early. Some colleges, including NYU and Rutgers, graduated them ahead of schedule.

Ventilators have been the single greatest challenge; they're often the difference between life and death for critically ill COVID-19 patients, who stay on them for 20 to 30 days, much longer than the typical two-to-three day use for non COVID-19 patients. Cuomo has already mobilized the National Guard to take them from institutions that don't need them immediately and redistribute them, on loan, to hospitals that do. De Blasio has authorized the NYPD to assist in those efforts. One thousand more ventilators landed at JFK Airport from the Chinese government over the weekend, and Cuomo said Oregon sent 140 on loan.

De Blasio says the city has enough ventilators to get through the next few days -- about 4,000 NYC patients are on them and another 1,000 could need them by Wednesday, he said. The city has until April 12, he said Sunday, to shore up more medical supplies before it risks another serious, potentially deadly shortage.

As much as New York needs ventilators and assistance, New Jersey has fast emerged as a virus hotspot in America. Gov. Phil Murphy says he thinks the Garden State is about a week behind New York in terms of the curve. As of Sunday, his state had 37,505 cases and 917 deaths. Hospitalizations and deaths have spiked significantly in the last seven days and the federal government shipped another 500 ventilators to New Jersey over the weekend to help with the wave of critically ill patients flooding its already strapped health care system.

Next to New York, no other state in the nation has been as impacted by coronavirus as New Jersey. But Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator, said Connecticut could be a next hotspot. As of Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont had reported 5,675 virus cases there and 189 deaths.

Regionally, the three states have a combined 165,211 cases and 5,265 deaths. They represent nearly half of all cases in America, which NBC News estimates have surpassed 337,000, and 55 percent of its deaths, which are nearing 10,000. Nonessential business has been shut down for a month; the economic toll has been dizzying at all levels. Nationwide weekly jobless claims have spiked 10 times their previous record. Tens of millions have been isolated. The ultimate toll on the American psyche, and its lingering impacts, are incalculable at this point.

New projections from the White House suggest up to 240,000 lives could be lost to the pandemic, even with mitigation efforts like social distancing. See how COVID-19 has spread across the United States since March 1 using this interactive map.