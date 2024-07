Bronx residents looking to cool off in this high hit and humidity should avoid swimming or wading at Orchard Beach, city officials said Thursday.

New York City emergency officials warned via social media that swimming and wading were not recommended "due to inadequate water quality."

Beach Advisory for Orchard Beach: Swimming & wading not recommended due to inadequate water quality. Info: call 311, text BEACH to 55676 or go to https://t.co/pG71ZHrqSh. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/YdKQG2psJa. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) July 11, 2024

NYC Parks referred questions about the water quality advisory to the city's health department.