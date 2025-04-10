Two sisters die in fire that raged through several NJ houses, family says

Intense flames tore through several South Jersey houses overnight, leaving two homes leveled. Family members later said two girls died in the fire.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, along 4th Street by Railroad Avenue, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two girls die in Millville fire

Two children were unaccounted for early Thursday as firefighters searched the smoldering rubble, officials said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Late in the morning the family got the worst news, two children were dead.

A family member said the body of one of the girls was found Thursday morning as the search for her sister's remains continued. The girl's parents and two other siblings were able to escape the flames, the family member said.

Later on Thursday morning, a medical examiner's vehicle could be seen arriving on the scene.

One person was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, Wettstein said.

No firefighters suffered any injuries.

The fire quickly spread

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from two of the houses, Wettstein said. They began to battle the flames, but had to extend a hose hundreds of feet further away due to a broken hydrant nearby.

Natural gas lines helped feed the flames until the gas company arrived to cut off the gas to the houses, Wettstein said. Several other fire departments joined in the firefight.

Video from behind the homes shows the fire raging with the sound of crackling as smoke and flames rise.

The fire left six homes damaged, two of the homes destroyed, Wettstein said. At least 23 residents were displaced.

The fire struck as some residents were sleeping.

"I can hear someone yelling 'get out, get out,' but I'm asleep, so I'm thinking it's a dream," resident Iteaia Broughton said while still in shock after the fire. "But then my boyfriend comes in and he wakes me up, he's likes, 'you guys gotta get out,' said 'fire.' So we wake up the kids. Thank God we made it out. If it wasn't for him I don't know if I would have survived it."

"I can't believe this happen," the mother said while crying.

The American Red Cross New Jersey Region said by midday Thursday they had already helped 11 of the displaced people for four separate families. Among the services available are lodging, food and clothing.

Smoke and flames continue for hours after fire began

Nearly seven hours after the fire began, smoke continued to rise, as shown in Instagram video from Matt DeLucia. A parked car appeared to have melted from the heat and flames.

The heat of the fire was so intense that it visibly melted part of a Millville firetruck.

"The truck's probably going to be out of service for a while until it's repaired," Wettstein said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.