New Jersey

Officials: 81-Year-Old Grandpa Found Dead in NJ Home After Standoff; 1 in Custody

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, law enforcement officials stressed Tuesday afternoon

elmwood park nj death
Boyd A. Loving

A 21-year-old New Jersey man is in custody Tuesday in connection with the death of his 81-year-old grandfather, police officials say.

The grandson had barricaded himself in a house on Beechwood Avenue in Elmwood Park for about an hour after the incident, which happened around 9:30 a.m., but was eventually apprehended, the local police chief said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Bergen County prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, according to Elmwood Park police, say the Regional SWAT Team was called and the grandson, who lived in the home, surrendered after a brief period.

Photos posted to social media showed a huge law enforcement presence, including officers with rifles and in heavy tactical gear, as he was led from the scene.

Local

jay jacobs 1 hour ago

Chair of New York Democrats Faces Criticism Over KKK Remark

Brian Laundrie 2 hours ago

It's Been a Month Since Gabby Petito's Body Was Found — So Where Is Brian Laundrie?

Police went into the home and discovered the victim, identified as Ronald Vicari, dead. Charges against the grandson, who has not been identified, are pending.

Prosecutors didn't immediately say how Vicari died. Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno, though, told News 4 the "weapon aspect" is under investigation. Foligno stressed the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBERGEN COUNTYSWATelmwood park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us