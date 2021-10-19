Officials: 81-Year-Old Grandpa Found Dead in NJ Home After Standoff; 1 in Custody

A 21-year-old New Jersey man is in custody Tuesday in connection with the death of his 81-year-old grandfather, police officials say.

The grandson had barricaded himself in a house on Beechwood Avenue in Elmwood Park for about an hour after the incident, which happened around 9:30 a.m., but was eventually apprehended, the local police chief said.

Bergen County prosecutors, who are leading the investigation, according to Elmwood Park police, say the Regional SWAT Team was called and the grandson, who lived in the home, surrendered after a brief period.

Photos posted to social media showed a huge law enforcement presence, including officers with rifles and in heavy tactical gear, as he was led from the scene.

Police went into the home and discovered the victim, identified as Ronald Vicari, dead. Charges against the grandson, who has not been identified, are pending.

Prosecutors didn't immediately say how Vicari died. Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno, though, told News 4 the "weapon aspect" is under investigation. Foligno stressed the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

No other details were immediately available.