Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty

What to Know Two people are dead after their illegal ATV ride in Queens -- in the wrong lane with no helmets -- ended in a gruesome collision with a tractor-trailer

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue, not too far from the Queensboro Bridge

Cops say the two men were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of an 18-wheeler

Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.

One died at the scene, and the other died a short time later at a local hospital.

Police said neither of the men riding the ATV was wearing a helmet at the time of the impact. They were apparently riding on the wrong lane when they hit the side of the 18-wheeler.

On Saturday, the police department confirmed its officers had been moved to restricted duty as officials investigate whether the pair was chasing after the ATV, first reported by the Daily News.

Meanwhile, people who live in the area where the crash occurred are saying that more needs to be done, saying this is not the first time ATVs have taken to the streets.

"They're pretty fast, and you have to be careful if you're walking," Giselle Nyandwkwe, a local, said.

"I think more should be done to stop them from being on there, but there's not enough enforcement," said Nicholas Perez, another local.

It is illegal in all five boroughs of New York City to ride dirt bikes or four-wheel ATVs on roads or sidewalks. According to police, so far this year, they have confiscated 3,000 of them.

Romney Smith reporting on the latest updates from that deadly crash overnight near the entrance to Queensboro Bridge.