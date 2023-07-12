NYS has over $7 billion in unclaimed funds owned to 10 million accounts in June. See if any is yours

Wouldn't it be great if there were some cash just sitting out there with your name on it? There just might be.

The New York state comptroller's office is currently holding $18.4 billion in everyday people's "lost money" -- and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily. However, a lot of people are missing out on lots of claim filings and there are over $7.2 billion in funds in June, according to the Office of Unclaimed Funds.

Manhattanites have the most unclaimed funds ($2.1 billion), while over $1 billion is owed to account holders in Brooklyn and Queens EACH. The numbers are stark on Long Island, too -- like 1.4 million accounts owed more than $887 million. Another billion dollars is owned in Westchester County. The list keeps going. You get the point.

Check this unclaimed funds map for a regional breakdown, or look below.

Do I Have Unclaimed Funds?

Does any unclaimed cash belong to you? Check here. All you need to do is put in your last name (or a few more details if that yields too many results). Try misspelling your name, just to be sure, if nothing comes up in an initial search.

It's also worth searching names of your relatives, especially those who have passed away. The accounts go back to the 1940s, and officials say you could be entitled to those funds.

New Jersey and Connecticut also have offices that handle unclaimed funds. The monies are usually checks sent to the wrong address that never got cashed. Most of them are in amounts of $50 or $100, but you never know.