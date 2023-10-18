NYPD steps up security across the city amid Israel-Hamas war demonstrations

With New York City facing daily demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war, the NYPD is telling all officers they need to be in full uniform "effective immediately and until further notice."

The NYPD has stressed there are no specific, credible threats to New York City and these actions are a precaution.

On Tuesday night, the NYPD posted on X (formerly Twitter): "There are no specific, credible threats to New York City. We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution."

All NYPD in-service training is suspended effective with Wednesday morning's shift.

On Tuesday, protests in Manhattan's Washington Square Park attracted hundreds of supporters Tuesday afternoon as groups organized support for Israelis and Palestinians.

Tensions and emotions were on full display as the groups stood their ground for several hours. At one point in the night, someone burned an Israeli flag.

The dueling protests mirrored a similar standoff on Columbia University's campus last week, when campus officials restricted campus access to students and ID holders only.

The NYPD ramped up security over the past weekend after a video posted to social media by former Hamas leader, Khaled Mashal, allegedly called on people to treat Friday as a day of "anger," or a "day of rage," according to NBC News. The terrorist group's former leader urged people to come together in a day of protests to support Palestine's freedom, according to the Jewish Security Alliance of New York/New Jersey.

The order for all officers to show up to work in full uniform is a rare request. The NYPD has also told officers in marked care to have their "turret lights" on top of their cars on at all times.

More rallies and demonstrations are planned for Wednesday.

Protests in the city have been a near-daily occurrence since Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel.