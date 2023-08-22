5-year-old girl found in Queens after missing for hours; man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after a missing 5-year-old girl was found in Queens, hours after she was last seen hours earlier with a man at a supermarket.

The young girl was reported missing around 1 p.m. Tuesday after she had not been seen since 9 a.m., according to police. Photos showed her wearing a pink flower dress at a Foodtown Supermarket on 37th Avenue near 79th Street in Jackson Heights, the NYPD said, along with a 75-year-old man wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

The girl was located safe after 4:30 p.m. around 74th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, not far from the supermarket where she was last seen. Police sources told NBC New York that she and a man were found in transit, and the man is now in custody.

It was not immediately clear what charges the man, who has not yet been identified, was facing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.