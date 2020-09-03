Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
crime

NYPD Releases Photo of Suspect Who Punched Judge on Way to Court

Police are searching for a man who they say punched a New York City judge while she was on her way to court earlier this week.

The suspect was riding on his bike when he hit criminal court Judge Phyllis Chu in the face on Monday morning after she got off the Staten Island Ferry and was on her way to the courthouse at 100 Centre Street, according to police and the Office of Court Administration.

“With no words exchanged, a bicyclist riding in the opposite direction as the one she was walking in just punched her in the face and kept going,’’ Lucian Chalfen, a spokesperson for the court, told The Post who first reported the story.

Local

The attack was unprovoked and the suspect's motive is unclear.

Chu's recent court cases include actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s sexual assault trial.

This article tagged under:

crimeJudge Phillys Chu
