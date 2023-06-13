NYPD officers rushing wrong-way down road hurt in nasty T-bone crash

Two NYPD officers were recovering Monday night following a gnarly T-bone crash in the Bronx -- and the whole thing was caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

The aftermath of the impact at Brook Avenue and East 149th Street in Mott Haven was nearly as dramatic as the loud crash that echoed through the neighborhood. Witnesses say the crash was deafening.

"I just heard broom," Lorenzo Scott told News 4.

Police officers huddled around the intersection Monday evening to investigate the car wreck involving the NYPD cruiser and a civilian vehicle. The officers suffered injuries while responding to a call to help others.

Surveillance video shows the moment the cruiser came flying down Brook Avenue and t-boned the SUV traveling on 149th Street. The video shows, and witnesses corroborate, that the NYPD officers were driving in the wrong direction.

"I always see them speeding and I be like 'why they need to speed so fast?'" Scott said.

Police say the officers were responding to a call from other officers in need of assistance nearby on 162nd Street and Forrest Avenue. Why those officers needed assistance is unclear.

But witnesses say the two female officers in the patrol car looked like they were in pain, lying on the ground.

"She looked like she was hurting, she was probably injured a lot," one witness said.

The NYPD said the officers were in stable condition Monday night. The driver of the other car remained at the scene and there was no criminality involved.

Witnesses say that the other driver appeared injured as well, but the extent of any injuries to the civilian was unclear.