NYPD officer suffers broken arm, leg after struck by car fleeing Upper East Side robbery

An NYPD officer was badly hurt after being struck by a car in Manhattan as it was attempting to flee from a nearby clothing store robbery, according to police.

The officer was struck near East 72nd Street and Park Avenue on the Upper East Side just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said. That came after multiple suspects allegedly stole $10,000 worth of items from the Mackage store on Madison Avenue.

The suspects attempted to flee in a grey Nissan with Georgia plates, according to police, but officers stopped the car just blocks away. As one of the officers was standing near the car, a black Lexus going the wrong way struck the officer.

The officer suffered serious injuries, including a broken leg and a broken arm, but is expected to recover, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The suspects inside the grey Nissan at the time of the crash ran off, ditching the car in the street. The woman who was driving the black Lexus was taken into custody.

Police have not released the identity of the driver. No other arrests have yet been made.