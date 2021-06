A NYPD officer was shot with a BB gun while getting into his patrol car on Staten Island Monday evening, police said.

Two uniformed cops were on Richmond Terrace in the St. George neighborhood around 7:40 p.m., when one of them was hit in the right shoulder by a BB pellet, according to police.

The officer was treated at Richmond University Medical Center for the minor injuries. It was not known from where the BB gun was fired, and police did not have a description of any possible suspects.