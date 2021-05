An NYPD officer was shot in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, police said.

Little information is known at this time. Police only confirmed that the officer was struck by a bullet, and that they were being transported to Kings County Hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The NYPD said on Twitter to avoid the area near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bed-Stuy "due to a police investigation."

ADVISORY: Due to a police investigation avoid the area of Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/b7zHMckP6P — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 13, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.