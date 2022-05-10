NYPD Officer Shot in Bronx: Police Officials

An NYPD officer was shot while in the Bronx Tuesday evening, according to two senior police officials.

The on-duty officer was shot in the arm while at the corner of Bathgate Avenue and Claremont Parkway in the Claremont section, two NYPD officials told NBC New York.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where his condition was described as stable. The officer is expected to survive.

The suspect was also shot in the arm, and was in police custody at the hospital, a police official told NBC New York.

The incident was said to have begun as a traffic stop, according to police officials.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.