NYPD Officer Shot in Arm in Brooklyn: Police Sources

An NYPD officer was shot in the arm in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, with the suspect still on the run, according to two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Police said after 4:30 p.m. there was an investigation ongoing at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Legion Street in Brownsville.

The officer was shot once in the left arm and brought to Kings County Hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, two law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The officer was driving in a marked police vehicle, when shots were fired between two groups of people. One round when through the side window of the vehicle, striking the officer, a preliminary investigation found.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but the suspect was not in police custody and was still on the run, according to law enforcement sources.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news, please check back for updates.