NYPD Officer Killed in Hit-and-Run to Be Laid to Rest This Week

A New York City police officer who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on last week as he was directing traffic away from the scene of an earlier deadly crash will be laid to rest this week.

A viewing for Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, will be held Monday at St. Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn, Long Island, from 2 to 8 p.m., according to the church. Then family and friends will say their final goodbyes to the father of two on Tuesday at the same location.

Tsakos was on the Long Island Expressway in Queens last Tuesday when he was struck by a car driven by a woman who was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

The fallen officer was a 14-year veteran of the police department who leaves a wife and two young children, a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, officials said.

Shea and Pat Lynch, the head of the Police Benevolent Association, said Tsakos was a favorite among the officers in his highway unit.

Shea said members of Tsakos' unit “describe him as the best of the best, describe him as a person that would never ask why, just, ‘What do you need done?’”

Lynch said the two highest compliments a police officer can bestow on a fellow officer are “he's a cop's cop” and “he's a good guy.”

“You heard them both in this emergency room,” Lynch said. “Yes, he was a good guy.”

An NYPD highway officer has died after being hit by an alleged drunken driver as he investigated a crash scene on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday, officials say. The Highway Unit officer, identified as 43-year-old Anastasio Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the force, was at a scene in Clearview around 2 a.m. when a sedan hit him, according to the NYPD. He later died of his injuries at a hospital. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais, of Hempstead. She now faces a litany of charges including vehicular manslaughter, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, DWI and other offenses. NBC 4 New York has team coverage.