Officer in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car on NYC Highway

An NYPD highway officer was left in critical condition after a vehicle struck him early Tuesday morning, police said.

The Highway Unit officer was on the scene of an incident on the Long Island Expressway at Clearview around 2 a.m. when a sedan hit him, according to an NYPD spokesperson. He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens with serious injuries.

No one was was injured in the incident, police said.

The woman who was driving has been taking into custody. It's unclear what charges she will face.

No other information was immediately available.