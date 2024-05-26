Police drive into man armed with gun, critically wounding him

Police put a man in the hospital Sunday morning with critical injuries following a brief pursuit in Brooklyn that ended with cops striking the man with their car, the NYPD said.

The encounter started around 3:30 a.m. in the Brownsville neighborhood when narcotics detectives allegedly spotted the man pointing a gun at a woman outside of a store near East New York Avenue and Ralph Avenue.

Those detectives, typically working in the Bronx but assigned to the Brooklyn neighborhood as part of a summer violence reduction program, gave chase on foot, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

The foot pursuit was interrupted by a sergeant and police officer who “tried to cut him off” in their car, Chell said.

The impact of the collision sent the man to the hospital with critical injuries. Chell said the man was in surgery and was expected to survive.

Police said a firearm was recovered.

At the early morning press briefing, the chief also provided details on an overnight police shooting also in Brooklyn. Officers shot and killed a 26-year-old man armed with two knives who allegedly refused orders to drop the weapons.