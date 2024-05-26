Police tase, then fatally shoot man carrying 2 knives in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police shot and killed a man they say was armed with a knives in Brooklyn and refused commands to drop the weapons.

The 26-year-old man allegedly approached officers in Bushwick around 2 a.m. Sunday with two knives, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Two officers were finishing up a domestic call near Eldert Street and Central Avenue when the man approached and "tapped" on their patrol car, according to Chell. They each got out of the vehicle and gave orders to the man to drop the weapons.

Each officer deployed taser, briefly knocking the man down to the ground where he dropped one of the two knives, Chell explained.

"He was able to get up with the second knife, and did not listen to the warnings to stop and charged toward the officers," the chief said.

Both discharged service weapons and hit the 26-year-old. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“When it comes to emotionally disturbed people, we do everything we can to deescalate, but sometimes it doesn’t work out the way we want," the chief added.