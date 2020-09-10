The 29-year-old woman accused of stabbing a co-worker to death with a kitchen knife during an argument two years ago at the Westchester County restaurant where they worked has been sentenced to up to life in state prison.

Rosa Ramirez, of New York City, pleaded guilty in February to charges of second-degree murder in the fight that killed her prep cook co-worker, Bonifacio "Boni" Rodriguez, at River City Grille in Irvington on April 10, 2018. She was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 17 years and up to life in state prison for her crimes.

Cops never said what Ramirez and the dead co-worker had been fighting about prior to the deadly attack. She had only worked at River City Grille, which bills itself as a polished American restaurant known for its extensive wine menu and specialty cocktails, for a few days at the time of the fight.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, had worked there for two decades. Assistant District Attorney Kerrie Williams read victims’ impact statements from Rodriquez’ wife, Anselma Antonio, who told the court, “My husband was everything to me, he was my partner, my support, my only family. He gave everything for his family.”

The owner of River City Grille also submitted a statement laying out Rodriguez's 20-year history with the restaurant, remarking on his growth from day laborer to trusted prep cook and friend.

Prosecutors say Ramirez was working as a dishwasher along with other kitchen staff around 11 a.m. that deadly April day. They allege she attacked 38-year-old Rodriguez with a kitchen knife, though didn't elaborate on what happened before. Rodriguez tried to protect himself but was stabbed multiple times, prosecutors said; the Yonkers man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another employee in the kitchen tried to intervene and was threatened but not hurt, prosecutors say.