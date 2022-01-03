Queens

NYC Woman Charged With Murder Months After Mysterious Death at Her Home

Police say the victim, 26-year-old Justin Li, had been shot once in the head

A 31-year-old Queens woman has been arrested on charges including murder, assault and criminal mischief in the case of a man from the same borough who was found dead on a bloodied bed, covered with sheets, more than two months ago.

Haiyan Deng also faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and harassment in the Sept. 19 death of 26-year-old Justin Li. It wasn't clear how the two knew each other prior to Li's killing.

The NYPD says his body was found by police conducting a welfare check at Deng's home. It wasn't clear who called for the welfare check, but that's where Li was found dead. He died of a single gunshot wound to the head, police say.

Information on a possible attorney for Deng wasn't immediately available.

