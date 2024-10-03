NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to step down sooner than expected, leaving Oct. 16

What to Know Outgoing New York City School Chancellor David Banks will leave his position much sooner than expected, City Hall announced, leaving the Department of Education in mid-October rather than at the end of the year.

In a statement Wednesday night, a spokesperson for City Hall said that Melissa Aviles-Ramos will take over the helm of the nation's largest public school district on Oct. 16, rather than at the end of December, as Banks had previously told Mayor Eric Adams.

Banks — along with his brother, Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, and fiancée Sheena Wright, who serves as a deputy mayor as well — was among City Hall officials to have devices seized as part of the multiple investigations swirling around City Hall in recent weeks

The devices may have been seized as part of an investigation into whether a third Banks brother obtained city contracts. Neither David Banks, Phil Banks nor Mayor Adams has been accused of any wrongdoing

"From day one, this administration has continued to prioritize the needs of our students. In advancing this mission, it became clear that our students will be best served by having the same leadership through as much of the school year as possible, rather than changing chancellors halfway through," a City Hall spokesperson said.

Banks said he had told Adams ahead of the start of the school year that he would be retiring. A letter was submitted to the mayor's office on Sept. 24, informing them of Banks' decision to retire effective Dec. 31.

Banks, who previously had run a network of boys' schools, was named the schools chancellor in 2022 by Adams. He made it a point at the press conference announcing his decision to step down that he would be staying on for the remainder of the current semester in order to ensure an orderly transition. But now his last day will be in two weeks.

The statement said that the decision to expedite the timeline of Banks' departure was made in order for Aviles-Ramos to "immediately begin executing on her vision for New York City Public Schools."

The devices may have been seized as part of an investigation into whether a third Banks brother obtained city contracts.

Terence Banks, the youngest of the Banks brothers, was formerly a mid-level supervisor in NYC's subway system and later launched a consulting firm that promised to connect businesses to key government stakeholders. The firm represented companies seeking work with city agencies, including the education and police departments.

There have been no accusations of wrongdoing against David Banks or his brother Phil. The mayor has defended the Banks brothers, noting that his relationship with the family goes back to his time serving under their father in the police department.

Banks' sped up departure comes two days after another one of the mayor's closest aides announced his resignation as well. Tim Pearson, who among his wide-ranging responsibilities at City Hall had a significant role in approving contracts for the city’s migrant shelters, is set to step down, Adams said in a statement Monday evening. Pearson's resignation is effective Friday, Oct. 4.

An influential figure with little public presence, Pearson was one of the mayor’s most influential advisers. Even as he faced several lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and a city investigation over his role in a brawl at a migrant shelter, Pearson has retained the backing of the mayor, who he served with decades ago in the police department.

Even before the federal scrutiny, Pearson had faced multiple scandals. While serving as an adviser to the mayor, he was also collecting a paycheck as an executive at a casino seeking a state contract — an arrangement that ended after it was revealed by The New York Times two years ago.

The departures come as multiple high-level officials have left amid a myriad of investigations encircling the Adams administration, and now criminal charges against the mayor.

Adams' indictment alleges that he reciprocated gifts he received from the Turkish official and businesspeople in 2021 by helping Turkey open a new diplomatic facility in the city despite concerns that had been raised by the Fire Department about whether the building could pass all of its required fire safety inspections.

Adams, who has shot down questions about a mass exodus of officials from his inner circle, has denied knowingly accepting any illegal campaign contributions.