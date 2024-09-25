Adams expected to name new NYC schools chief as scrutiny, investigations mount

What to Know Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new NYC schools chief Wednesday; current chancellor David Banks submitted a letter with his retirement plans for Dec. 1, 2024

Banks — along with his brother, Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, and fiancée Sheena Wright, who serves as a deputy mayor as well — was among City Hall officials to have devices seized as part of the multiple investigations swirling around City Hall in recent weeks

The devices may have been seized as part of an investigation into whether a third Banks brother obtained city contracts. Neither David Banks, Phil Banks nor Mayor Adams has been accused of any wrongdoing

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new head of New York City schools to oversee the largest public district in the country on Wednesday, a day after news broke that the current chancellor plans to retire at the end of the year.

A high-ranking city official says Deputy Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos will take the helm. Adams is expected to make the announcement later in the day. The first day for Aviles-Ramos, who previously served as Banks' chief of staff before her current position, would be Jan. 1.

Banks, who previously had run a network of boys' schools, was named the schools chancellor in 2022 by Adams. He informed the mayor on Tuesday that he would be retiring effective Dec. 31, 2024.

Banks said he had told Adams ahead of the start of the school year that he would be retiring, and the letter was submitted Tuesday.

Word of the retirement came in direct contrast to what the mayor said earlier in the day, telling reporters that there was no mass exodus of officials from his inner circle.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Among the questions: Did the mayor or the campaign's defense attorneys go to the Justice Department to try to explain why criminal charges are not warranted. The mayor did not directly respond to that question on Tuesday. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

"I'm really lost when people say 'the level of people that have left your administration.' There's no level of people that have left my administration," Adams said, before referencing the recent departures of Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan and now-former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban. "I think that the natural transition is people say 'I want to do something else with my life.' I don't have a problem with that. I tell my team all the time, you have to do this work until you're ready to transition out."

Banks — along with his brother, Deputy Mayor Phil Banks, and fiancée Sheena Wright, who serves as a deputy mayor as well — was among City Hall officials to have devices seized as part of the multiple investigations swirling around City Hall in recent weeks.

The devices may have been seized as part of an investigation into whether a third Banks brother obtained city contracts.

Terence Banks, the youngest of the Banks brothers, was formerly a mid-level supervisor in NYC's subway system and later launched a consulting firm that promised to connect businesses to key government stakeholders. The firm represented companies seeking work with city agencies, including the education and police departments.

There have been no accusations of wrongdoing against David Banks, Phil Banks or Adams, and none have been charged with any crimes. Adams has defended the Banks brothers, noting that his relationship with the family goes back to his time serving under their father in the police department.

However, Adams is no longer denying that he, or members of his team, are the target of an investigation. When asked Tuesday about mounting concerns that someone could be charged as soon as this week, the mayor did not dissuade those concerns.

"I'm not going to do this daily reporting, I said that before," he said at a press conference while responding to a question over whether his defense attorneys have made a last-minute appeal to investigators to avoid charges, known as innocence proffer.

"My legal team is managing the legal strategy for the investigation. Let them handle their job," the mayor said.