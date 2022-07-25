NYC Scaffolding Collapse Buries Parked Cars in Debris

A full stop work order was issued for a construction site in Queens where sections of a scaffold collapsed onto a sidewalk shed and two parked cars below, damaging property but causing no injuries, building officials said Monday.

The Department of Buildings confirmed it was called to a two-story construction site on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing after reports of a collapse Sunday afternoon. Video posted to the Citizen app showed the sidewalk shed in shambles.

Debris covered two parked cars in front of the building, buildings officials said. A parapet wall also sustained damage.

The site's general contractor was cited for failure to safeguard the project and for erecting pipe scaffolding in violation of New York City building code, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.