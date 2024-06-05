NYC Pride 2024: How NYPD plans to protect events and parades

From parades and marches, to ceremonies and other events, there are plenty of Pride celebrations across the five boroughs throughout the month of June. And the NYPD has shared how it plans to keep all attendees and participants safe.

After recent alerts from the FBI, Homeland Security and the State Department, the NYPD on Wednesday promised tight security at large events. The aforementioned agencies have cited messages from terrorist organizations like ISIS that call for attacks on soft targets in the LGBTQ+ community.

The heightened alert comes a week before the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida, which left 49 people dead.

"What should be a time for joy and celebration is also a reminder this month of all the evil that exists in this world," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

Police have stressed that there is no credible threat to any event or for the city overall, but they continue to monitor chatter and provide heavy security — some of which will be apparent, and some that won't be.

"We’re going to be hyper-focused, we’re going to be highly visible, we’re going to be working to make sure our community is safe," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

At Wednesday's security briefing, the police department detailed a map of upcoming high-profile events, including the Brooklyn Pride Parade on Saturday. It is among the events leading up to the New York City Pride March on Fifth Avenue, which will feature 50,000 marchers and scores of spectators, and Pridefest on June 30.

"We are not concerned, we are going to keep this city and its celebrations safe over the next three weeks as we do every other day of the year," said Rebecca Ulam Weiner, the deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the NYPD.

Police are also asking the public to make sure to report any threats, so they can investigate and take action if necessary.