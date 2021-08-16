NYC Motorman Sidelined After Allegedly Letting Girlfriend Operate D Train

A subway motorman may have taken his last train ride behind the controls after transit officials say he offered them up to his girlfriend for a joyride over the weekend.

The MTA employee is accused of letting his girlfriend operate the controls of a Brooklyn-bound D train on Friday. It's not clear why he let the woman into the cab or why she apparently boasted about the incident on social media.

New Interim NYC Transit President Craig Cipriano sounded off on Monday on the allegations motorman Terrell Harris let his girlfriend drive the train for several stops.

"Not only was that a violation of our policy but it was an egregious violation of public trust. Something that I haven't seen in my 32 years here," Cipriano said.

Images posted online appear to show the couple holding hands over the train's controls through the 50th Street, 55th Street and 62nd Street stations in Borough Park.

"The employee has been taken out of service and the disciplinary process is underway," said Janno Lieber, the acting chair and CEO of the MTA.

The NYPD also investigating whether any criminal charges are warranted.

"We're not gonna let people let untrained, unauthorized people into the cab to take control of the train -- that's totally unacceptable," Lieber said.

The transit union declined to comment.

"We will conduct a full investigation and then, again, as long as I'm president, I don't foresee that train operator driving a train for us again," Cipriano said.

What happens to Harris remains to be seen. But the transit president vows his days of operating a train aren't even numbered, they're zero.