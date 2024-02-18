NYC mother mourns only son killed in hit-and-run while driving home

Griselda Abbas is reeling from the sudden loss of her son, killed in a hit-and-run crash in a Bronx neighborhood Friday night while riding his moped home.

William Cruz was driving through the Belmont neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when police say he collided with a black sedan near Park Avenue and East 183rd Street. The driver of that car did not stop to check on Cruz.

"My only son, on his way to see me," Abbas told News 4 in Spanish.

Cruz, 35, had been riding his scooter through evening traffic heading for his family's apartment in Washington Heights. He was knocked down only a few blocks from St. Barnabas Hospital, but despite that proximity, he died soon after arriving at the medical facility.

"I am devastated," his mother said Saturday.

Abbas said she has not been able to see her son's body yet, and is asking for more answers from authorities.

Less than 24 hours after the crash, police say they tracked down the 25-year-old hit-and-run driver. Emilio Galvan has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without insurance.