NYC Mom Wanted in NJ Child Abuse Case That Left Toddler With Life-Altering Injuries

Prosecutors in New Jersey are asking for the public's help finding a 21-year-old woman wanted for her alleged involvement in a child abuse case that left her 3-year-old daughter gravely injured, authorities said Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shaqwana Baker, whose last known address is in the Bronx but who has recently stayed in North Bergen and Secaucus, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

Baker and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Edward Smith of Far Rockaway, both face aggravated assault and child endangerment charges in the toddler's case. He was arrested about a week ago and is being held pending a detention hearing on additional criminal charges, Suarez said, while Baker is still in the wind.

According to the investigation, the NYPD was notified Jan. 23 by NYU Langone Hospital that Baker had brought her 3-year-old daughter to the facility with life-threatening injuries. The girl was later taken to a pediatric intensive care unit at Bellevue, where she continues to receive medical treatment.

A joint investigation by the NYPD and Suarez's office determined the child was hurt while staying at a North Bergen motel with Baker and Smith. Her injuries are expected to be permanent and life-altering, Suarez said.

No other details on the case were made publicly available.

Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor's official website right here.