NYC mayor extends COVID-19 emergency declaration via executive order

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to extend New York City's state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension comes one day after the previous state of emergency expired on June 19. This is happening in the backdrop of both the federal and state COVID-19 emergency declarations having been ended earlier this year.

In a press release, the mayor's office lists the city's unemployment rate, 5.4% compared to the national average of 3.7%, as one of the leading reasons for this state of emergency.

Additionally, his office notes that the city’s office occupancy rate is approximately 48% of the pre-pandemic rate, and the city’s subway ridership is at 70% of pre-pandemic levels -- revealing that multiple sectors are still reeling from the affects of COVID.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The order also announced an extension to the Open Restaurants and Open Storefronts program, allowing restaurants to use sidewalk space to seat customers. The Open Restaurants program was seen as being successful in saving 1000s of jobs and supporting food establishments during the pandemic.

The city council is currently considering legislation that would establish a permanent Open Restaurants program.

Read the full Emergency Executive Order here.