NYC Inferno Tears Through 4 Buildings, Partially Collapsing One: FDNY

Four buildings were heavily damaged and one partially collapsed when a raging fire erupted in the Bronx early Wednesday, authorities say.

The fire erupted at a four-story building on East 143rd Street at Willis Avenue in Mott Haven around 2:45 a.m. and quickly escalated to three alarms as it spread to adjacent buildings.

Nearly 140 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene, officials said. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No civilian injuries were reported.

Vacate orders were issued for all four affected buildings, which were the site of a separate fire in October 2021.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.