NYC Health Department Investigates Possible Monkeypox Case in City

Health officials are investigating a possible case of monkeypox in New York City, according to the city's health department.

The patient is being cared for at NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue, according to health officials.

The Health Department’s Public Health Lab will conduct preliminary tests to determine if the patient does have monkeypox.

Monkeypox - which presents itself as a flu-like illness accompanied by lymph-node swelling and rash on the face and body -- is uncommon in the U.S.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risks for monkeypox.

However, health officials say the risk to the general population remains low.