NYC Gunmen Attack Woman, Make Off With $500K in Jewelry in Amazon Box in Midday Heist

Two men walked into a Queens jewelry store in the middle of the afternoon, whacked a woman in the head with a weapon and kicked her, then stole $500,000 worth of merchandise before running off, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear how badly the woman was hurt in the 2:30 p.m. heist at the 39th Avenue store Wednesday.

Police say the suspects walked into the store, smashed displays and put their ill-gotten gains into a brown Amazon box. They were last seen running north on Prince Street, officials said.

The NYPD put out a short surveillance video of the clip that shows both men pull out guns at various points and start trashing the store (below).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.