Queens

NYC Gunmen Attack Woman, Make Off With $500K in Jewelry in Amazon Box in Midday Heist

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men walked into a Queens jewelry store in the middle of the afternoon, whacked a woman in the head with a weapon and kicked her, then stole $500,000 worth of merchandise before running off, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear how badly the woman was hurt in the 2:30 p.m. heist at the 39th Avenue store Wednesday.

Police say the suspects walked into the store, smashed displays and put their ill-gotten gains into a brown Amazon box. They were last seen running north on Prince Street, officials said.

The NYPD put out a short surveillance video of the clip that shows both men pull out guns at various points and start trashing the store (below).

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queensrobberycrime stoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us