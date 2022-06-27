NYC Grandmother, a Retired Hospital Worker, Dies in Driver's Rampage Steps From Home

An 8-year-old boy is still in the hospital fighting for his life as his family makes funeral arrangements to bury his grandmother, killed in a driver's out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn that injured three others.

Police have made no arrests after two suspects in a speeding car Saturday night struck four people and killed Lynn Christopher, out enjoying a sunny day with her grandson.

"My mom was a wonderful, wonderful person, and it sucks that she's not here because I needed more time with her," Lesley Christopher, the boy's aunt, said.

The 67-year-old's life was cut short when police say officers tried to pull over two people in a Honda HRV with mismatched plates on the corner of Ralph Ave and Chauncey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say the car sped away, slamming into one bicyclist, injuring the driver of another car and mowing down three pedestrians, including Christopher and 8-year-old Jacob Butler.

"He had a brain bleed so they had to cut his skull open and reduce the swelling," Butler's aunt said.

Surveillance video shows the moment the suspects finally come to a stop after plowing into a 43-year-old man who had to be hospitalized. Two men are seen on camera jumping out of the car and running away.

Christopher died at the scene, steps away from the family's home in Bed-Stuy. It's where family and neighbors gathered Sunday to console one another and pray for Butler, still fighting for his life at Maimonides Medical Center.

"This is her hat that she loved to wear, and I used to tell my mom 'I hate that hat,' and she would say 'I don't care, I like it," her daughter said.

She said her mother retired two years ago after working at NYU Langone in the hospital's pathology department. The 67-year-old was born in Trinidad and came to Brooklyn to raise her four kids, now preparing to bury their mother.

Two of the other survivors in the 7 p.m. crash had serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, fire officials said. The fifth victim wasn't badly hurt.

Mayor Eric Adams visited the scene and briefed media alongside police as investigators worked late into the night.

"New Yorkers don't deserve this. We lost a grandmother tonight, we lost one of my neighbors," he said Saturday.

An investigator working the incident was overheard saying the involved vehicle had been reported stolen.

It remains unclear if police officers engaged the suspects in a pursuit through the Brooklyn neighborhood before the crash. The investigation is ongoing.