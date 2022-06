One person died and four others were hurt, one of them critically, in a Brooklyn car accident Saturday evening, authorities said.

Two of the other survivors in the 7 p.m. crash at Macon Street and Ralph Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant had serious injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, fire officials said.

The fifth victim wasn't badly hurt.

No other details on the circumstances of the crash or the nature of the victims' injuries were immediately available.