NYC Father Drowns in Lake, 2 Kids Saved After Paddle Board Capsizes

A 39-year-old man and father to two children died on Sunday after his paddle board capsized on a Long Island lake, state police said Monday.

Troopers from the NYSP responded to Hempstead Lake Park around 5:45 p.m. Sunday for reports of a drowning. A team of law enforcement officers and fire department members responded to the lake and recovered the Queens man.

According to police, Jing Li was paddle boarding with his two children when the board capsized and the man went underwater. They said a nearby kayaker was able to bring the children to shore unharmed.

Li was recovered by first responders and taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It's the second death in New York waters over the weekend. Officials found a woman in her 60s on the Far Rockaway shoreline Sunday morning after searching for a missing swimmer the previous night.