Long Island

NYC Father Drowns in Lake, 2 Kids Saved After Paddle Board Capsizes

Search teams recovered a 39-year-old man who drowned in a Hempstead lake.
News 4

A 39-year-old man and father to two children died on Sunday after his paddle board capsized on a Long Island lake, state police said Monday.

Troopers from the NYSP responded to Hempstead Lake Park around 5:45 p.m. Sunday for reports of a drowning. A team of law enforcement officers and fire department members responded to the lake and recovered the Queens man.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, Jing Li was paddle boarding with his two children when the board capsized and the man went underwater. They said a nearby kayaker was able to bring the children to shore unharmed.

News

covid-19 vaccine incentive 9 hours ago

NJ to End Indoor Mask Mandate, Lift Capacity Limits; NYC Schools to Fully Reopen in Fall

Olympics 32 mins ago

US Issues Do-Not-Travel Advisory for Japan 2 Months Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Li was recovered by first responders and taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It's the second death in New York waters over the weekend. Officials found a woman in her 60s on the Far Rockaway shoreline Sunday morning after searching for a missing swimmer the previous night.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandHempsteadFlushing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us