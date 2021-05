A search was underway Saturday night for a swimmer last seen in the waters off Far Rockaway, police officials confirmed.

According to the NYPD, witnesses said they heard a man screaming for help before disappearing around 9:30 p.m.

NYPD and FDNY marine units conducted a joint search for the man.

The focus of their search efforts was centered on the waters near Beach 17th Street and Boardwalk.