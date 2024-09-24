NYC Sheriff's Office is being investigated over illegal smoke shops enforcement, cash seizures: Sources

New York City’s Department of Investigation is investigating the office of Sheriff Anthony Miranda in connection with the enforcement of illegal smoke shops and the handling of cash seized by the office, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Investigators are also looking to see if any businesses were pressed to make donations to the National Latino Officers Association, a law enforcement advocacy organization where Miranda sits as a board member, the sources said.

Requests for comment by Miranda, the Sheriff’s Office and NLOA were not returned.

A spokeswoman for DOI declined to comment.

POLITICO was first to report there was an investigation into the sheriff's office with the Daily News first confirming the details of the investigation.

At his weekly media availability Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams said, "This guy (Miranda) has closed down 1,100 smoke shops. From my understanding of the procedure, when they voucher money it is videoed and it is counted with the NYPD and the sheriff’s office, so that they can make sure because people are very concerned when it comes down to vouchering money. So yes I have confidence – he is doing the job New Yorkers asked him to do.”

The investigation probing the sheriff's office is the latest investigation to come amid six separate federal criminal investigations in and around New York City government.