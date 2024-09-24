New York City

NYC Sheriff's Office is being investigated over illegal smoke shops enforcement, cash seizures: Sources

Sheriff Anthony Miranda and the Sheriff's Office did not return requests for comment

By Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Russo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2024/07/31: City Sheriff Anthony Miranda speaks during the press briefing by mayor Eric Adams on cannabis and public safety announcement in the Bronx borough of New York. Mayor, governor and police commissioner announced closure of more than 750 illegal shops since April of 2024 after the state legislature passed new laws to crack down on the unsanctioned shops. Briefing was held in the warehouse where confiscated illegal products were kept until they were destroyed. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
New York City’s Department of Investigation is investigating the office of Sheriff Anthony Miranda in connection with the enforcement of illegal smoke shops and the handling of cash seized by the office, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Investigators are also looking to see if any businesses were pressed to make donations to the National Latino Officers Association, a law enforcement advocacy organization where Miranda sits as a board member, the sources said. 

Requests for comment by Miranda, the Sheriff’s Office and NLOA were not returned. 

A spokeswoman for DOI declined to comment.

POLITICO was first to report there was an investigation into the sheriff's office with the Daily News first confirming the details of the investigation.

At his weekly media availability Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams said, "This guy (Miranda) has closed down 1,100 smoke shops. From my understanding of the procedure, when they voucher money it is videoed and it is counted with the NYPD and the sheriff’s office, so that they can make sure because people are very concerned when it comes down to vouchering money. So yes I have confidence – he is doing the job New Yorkers asked him to do.”

The investigation probing the sheriff's office is the latest investigation to come amid six separate federal criminal investigations in and around New York City government.

