NYC delivery worker faces down machete as three men get away with dinner: NYPD

A trio of machete-wielding robbery suspects is wanted in the Bronx for a terrifying dinner theft earlier this month, according to police.

The NYPD released images over the weekend of a Jan. 7 incident where police said three people robbed a delivery worker on 166th Street and Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge neighborhood.

Just after 10 p.m., the trio reportedly came up to the worker and pulled out a machete to intimidate and steal from the 21-year-old man. Police said they grabbed his delivery items and took off.

The delivery worker, according to police, was not physically harmed.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).