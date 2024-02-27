NYC deli worker shot in head in broad daylight; killer on loose

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case of a Brooklyn deli worker gunned down in broad daylight after an apparent argument, authorities say.

Nazim Berry, 37, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the 4:15 p.m. shooting near 801st Street and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. He had been shot once in the head.

The victim's mother said her son died over a single cigar. She said the shooter asked her son to buy him a Black and Mild and he refused. Then he left, allegedly returned with a gun and opened fire.

Berry's mother says her son saw the weapon and the two struggled for the gun. A bullet hit Berry in the head.

"I knew it was senseless, I knew it was," she said. "I knew that it had to be over something stupid, because I know his heart."

Surveillance video captured the sound of the gunshot ringing out in the mid-afternoon sun; someone is seen running.

Denis Debranch, Berry's former karate teacher, was at the scene among a sea of mourners who came to honor Berry.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.