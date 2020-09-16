New York City

NYC Council to Vote on 10% Surcharge on Diners' Bill to Help Out Restaurants

When New York City reopens indoor dining in two weeks, diners could have to be a little bit more to enjoy the limited service.

The NYC Council is set to vote Wednesday on legislation that would add up to 10% “COVID-19 Recovery Charge" on a customer’s total bill. Councilman Joseph C. Borelli (R-Staten Island), who introduced the bill, says city restaurants have significantly suffered from the coronavirus pandemic and they need additional help to get their businesses back on track.

If the bill is passed, only small restaurants can apply the surcharge, which has to be clearly stated on the diner's bill. Pushcarts, stands, vehicles, or large chains aren't included in the bill.

The surcharge would also end 90 days after full indoor dining is resumed in the city. There's no timeline on when that will be since NYC restaurants will be limited to only 25% capacity when they're allowed to reopen on Sept. 30.

In a statement, a worker rights group opposed the bill, saying that the proposed surcharge without guarantees of a minimum wage for employees could hurt workers.

“If the City Council allows employers to add a surcharge, without these employers paying their workers a full minimum wage, the surcharge would cut into workers’ already-reduced customer tips without any guarantee of tipped restaurant workers receiving the bare minimum wage," One Fair Wage President Saru Jayaraman said.

